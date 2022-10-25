Why Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.02 or 12.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.99M. CRKN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.48, offering almost -1559.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.63% since then. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.86% year-to-date, but still down -16.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -27.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. to make $10 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.30%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.93% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares, and 22.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.71%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.82% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Pitcairn Company, with 1.44% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $47120.0, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.