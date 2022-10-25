Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.01, and it changed around -$0.52 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.85B. VET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.17, offering almost -37.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.43% since then. We note from Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.77 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.82% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 12.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.40 percent over the past six months and at a 168.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -44.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 409.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $521.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. to make $674.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $329.02 million and $414.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.70%. Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 172.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.91% per year for the next five years.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, and 31.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.93%. Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $107.51 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 1.36% or 2.25 million shares worth $47.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $40.18 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $26.39 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.