Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 14.47 million shares of the Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.00, and it changed around $12.42 or 60.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. PCVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.73, offering almost 9.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.15% since then. We note from Vaxcyte Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 466.62K.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 60.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.10 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.71% year-to-date, but still up 27.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 32.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Vaxcyte Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.91 percent over the past six months and at a -54.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.10% in the next quarter.

Vaxcyte Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.70% per year for the next five years.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.79% of Vaxcyte Inc. shares, and 89.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.83%. Vaxcyte Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.37% of the shares, which is about 8.38 million shares worth $202.3 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.86% or 4.58 million shares worth $110.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $48.41 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $26.12 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.