UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $535.95M. TIGR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -212.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.54% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.88% year-to-date, but still up 1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 11.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $3.86 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $53.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.28 million and $89.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.81% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 5.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.51%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $6.79 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.64% or 0.95 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $3.15 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.