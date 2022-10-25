Under Armour Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of UA Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around $0.2 or 3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04B. UA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.00, offering almost -253.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.83% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended UA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.50 on Monday, 10/24/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.02% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is -5.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UA is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.26%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.66% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 74.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.92%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 532 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $372.58 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.76% or 19.66 million shares worth $305.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 7.15 million shares worth $101.48 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $98.52 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.