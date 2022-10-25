Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.32, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00B. UAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.28, offering almost -272.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.84% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.30 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended UAA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.35 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is -5.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAA is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 161.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.86% per year for the next five years.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 85.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.71%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 555 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 16.39 million shares worth $119.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.49% or 16.02 million shares worth $116.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.49 million shares worth $40.01 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.24 million shares worth around $38.19 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.