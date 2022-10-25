Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. TWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.78, offering almost -109.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.37 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is -23.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.35 percent over the past six months and at a -23.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. to make $29.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.10%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 106.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.33% per year for the next five years.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 21.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, and 68.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.99%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.28% of the shares, which is about 59.46 million shares worth $328.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.86% or 37.36 million shares worth $206.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 24.41 million shares worth $121.55 million, making up 7.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 12.47 million shares worth around $66.6 million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.