The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $255.17M. TCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -178.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.05% since then. We note from The Container Store Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.06K.

The Container Store Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Container Store Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Instantly TCS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.37 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.10% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is -3.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

The Container Store Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.37 percent over the past six months and at a -29.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $282.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Container Store Group Inc. to make $273.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The Container Store Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.30% per year for the next five years.

TCS Dividends

The Container Store Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares, and 83.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.12%. The Container Store Group Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 29.77% of the shares, which is about 15.34 million shares worth $80.24 million.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc., with 5.14% or 2.65 million shares worth $13.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $5.47 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $4.52 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.