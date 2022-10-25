The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 9.53 million shares of the The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.18, and it changed around $0.61 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.05B. KO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.20, offering almost -15.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.14% since then. We note from The Coca-Cola Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.09 million.

The Coca-Cola Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended KO as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Coca-Cola Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Instantly KO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.06 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.77% year-to-date, but still up 3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is -1.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KO is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

The Coca-Cola Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.69 percent over the past six months and at a 6.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company to make $9.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.75 billion and $9.47 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.50%. The Coca-Cola Company earnings are expected to increase by 25.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.04% per year for the next five years.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of The Coca-Cola Company shares, and 71.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.61%. The Coca-Cola Company stock is held by 3,454 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.23% of the shares, which is about 400.0 million shares worth $24.8 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.10% or 351.22 million shares worth $21.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 112.65 million shares worth $6.98 billion, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 85.07 million shares worth around $5.27 billion, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.