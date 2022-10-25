Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.63, and it changed around $2.62 or 6.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.10B. THC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.65, offering almost -122.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.87% since then. We note from Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended THC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Instantly THC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.03 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.25% year-to-date, but still down -28.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is -26.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THC is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -224.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.11 percent over the past six months and at a -16.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corporation to make $5.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.89 billion and $4.86 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 124.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 24.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, and 100.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.53%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock is held by 524 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.63% of the shares, which is about 12.53 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.15% or 10.93 million shares worth $939.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $163.44 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $265.89 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.