Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.07, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $327.76M. TTCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.02, offering almost -367.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.49% since then. We note from Tattooed Chef Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 730.66K.

Tattooed Chef Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TTCF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Instantly TTCF has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.78 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.81% year-to-date, but still down -8.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is -22.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 36.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTCF is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Tattooed Chef Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.64 percent over the past six months and at a -61.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tattooed Chef Inc. to make $73.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.72 million and $63.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.40%.

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.94% of Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, and 17.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.44%. Tattooed Chef Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.61% of the shares, which is about 2.97 million shares worth $37.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.07% or 2.53 million shares worth $31.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $13.57 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $6.78 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.