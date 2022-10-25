Stock Performance And Outlook Of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.06 or 11.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.36M. EDBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -426.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.28% since then. We note from Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.63K.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.24% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is -22.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.18% of Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.