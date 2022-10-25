Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.16 or 11.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.38M. SOPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.34, offering almost -4794.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.29% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Society Pass Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Society Pass Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.82% year-to-date, but still up 8.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 6.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOPA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -279.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -279.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,373.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $670k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Society Pass Incorporated to make $4.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.33% of Society Pass Incorporated shares, and 5.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.00%. Society Pass Incorporated stock is held by 50 institutions, with Legal & General Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.72% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 80555.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51469.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.