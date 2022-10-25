SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.18 million shares of the SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.90, and it changed around $0.68 or 21.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.37M. SOBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -284.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.49% since then. We note from SOBR Safe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.23% year-to-date, but still up 50.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 151.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -56.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOBR is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 35.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.96% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.