Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.36, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.41B. RKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.84, offering almost -164.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.13% since then. We note from Rocket Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended RKT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.27 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.10% year-to-date, but still down -8.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -9.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.27 percent over the past six months and at a -94.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -93.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -86.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Rocket Companies Inc. to make $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.92 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -51.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.60%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Rocket Companies Inc. shares, and 68.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.18%. Rocket Companies Inc. stock is held by 311 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 10.79 million shares worth $119.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.46% or 10.03 million shares worth $111.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $43.59 million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $43.13 million, which represents about 3.27% of the total shares outstanding.