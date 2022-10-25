Risk-Taking Investors May Find Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 100.1 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $211.25, and it changed around -$3.19 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $639.84B. TSLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $414.50, offering almost -96.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $202.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.38% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.21 million.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.03% year-to-date, but still down -3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -23.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.50 percent over the past six months and at a 82.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Tesla Inc. to make $26.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.60%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 669.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 48.09% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 24.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.19% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 42.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.75%. Tesla Inc. stock is held by 3,347 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 65.17 million shares worth $70.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.29% or 55.24 million shares worth $59.53 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 23.87 million shares worth $25.72 billion, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.32 million shares worth around $19.74 billion, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.