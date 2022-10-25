Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 33.65 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.2 or 78.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.11M. REVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -2408.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 78.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4972 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.55% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -3.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Revelation Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.30 percent over the past six months and at a 43.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.10%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.64% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 22.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.94%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Monashee Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 0.82 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 1.10% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $54398.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1542.0 shares worth around $691.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.