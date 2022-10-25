Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.60, and it changed around -$0.41 or -5.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.40M. RLMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.68, offering almost -486.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.15% since then. We note from Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 864.62K.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RLMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.45 for the current quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Instantly RLMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.97 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.71% year-to-date, but still down -2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is -79.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLMD is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -657.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.14 percent over the past six months and at a 22.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 93.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.17%. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 26.66% of the shares, which is about 2.64 million shares worth $17.41 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 22.94% or 2.27 million shares worth $14.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $5.84 million, making up 8.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $3.98 million, which represents about 6.10% of the total shares outstanding.