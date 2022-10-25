QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 8.05 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.08, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.08, offering almost -433.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.57% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.80 million.

QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.67 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -10.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.95 day(s).

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.44 percent over the past six months and at a 4.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.20% in the next quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 98.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.88% per year for the next five years.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.57% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 33.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.40%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 418 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 18.12 million shares worth $362.27 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 4.53% or 15.16 million shares worth $130.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.87 million shares worth $117.32 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $32.39 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.