Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Shares Might Go Down -62.14% This Year

In today’s recent session, 5.43 million shares of the Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.02, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.81B. PINS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.39, offering almost -133.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.7% since then. We note from Pinterest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.67 million.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.16 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.53% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -2.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Pinterest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.90 percent over the past six months and at a -53.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $666.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Pinterest Inc. to make $713.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. Pinterest Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 338.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.80% per year for the next five years.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Pinterest Inc. shares, and 80.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.82%. Pinterest Inc. stock is held by 952 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 50.13 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Flossbach von Storch AG, with 5.46% or 31.38 million shares worth $772.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 16.47 million shares worth $405.36 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 12.72 million shares worth around $313.14 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.