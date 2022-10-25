PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.76, and it changed around $0.33 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.66B. PENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.00, offering almost -150.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.13% since then. We note from PENN Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

PENN Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PENN as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.00 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 15.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PENN is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

PENN Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.79 percent over the past six months and at a -48.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect PENN Entertainment Inc. to make $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.55 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.70%. PENN Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 147.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.64% per year for the next five years.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, and 79.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.26%. PENN Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 696 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 19.43 million shares worth $824.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.71% or 17.86 million shares worth $757.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7.46 million shares worth $238.29 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $239.67 million, which represents about 3.39% of the total shares outstanding.