PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Share Price Might Move Up By 178.88%

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.31, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.32B. PBF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.13, offering almost -6.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.57% since then. We note from PBF Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.13 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 233.92% year-to-date, but still up 4.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 44.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.06 percent over the past six months and at a 954.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,625.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -51.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. to make $9.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.19 billion and $8.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.85% of PBF Energy Inc. shares, and 80.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.72%. PBF Energy Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.58% of the shares, which is about 16.56 million shares worth $403.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.06% or 12.27 million shares worth $298.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.76 million shares worth $196.22 million, making up 5.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $83.51 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.