PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.58, and it changed around -$0.36 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. PAGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.33, offering almost -189.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.41% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.87 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.21% year-to-date, but still down -4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is -0.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.82 percent over the past six months and at a 4.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $679.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $715.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $430.06 million and $501.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.40%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -10.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.12% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 82.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.34%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.45% of the shares, which is about 31.22 million shares worth $625.93 million.

Capital World Investors, with 10.04% or 20.29 million shares worth $406.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.35 million shares worth $136.69 million, making up 6.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 12.79 million shares worth around $188.19 million, which represents about 6.33% of the total shares outstanding.