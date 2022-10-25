Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.83M. OTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.59, offering almost -2490.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10. We note from Otonomy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Otonomy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OTIC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Otonomy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Instantly OTIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1274 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is -62.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTIC is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Otonomy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.38 percent over the past six months and at a 8.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.20%. Otonomy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.40% per year for the next five years.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Otonomy Inc. shares, and 65.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.64%. Otonomy Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.76% of the shares, which is about 7.84 million shares worth $18.83 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.83% or 5.6 million shares worth $13.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $4.62 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $3.9 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.