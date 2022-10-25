Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.73, and it changed around -$0.55 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55B. OSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.87, offering almost -160.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.04% since then. We note from Oak Street Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.93 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is -24.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.93 day(s).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Oak Street Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.19 percent over the past six months and at a -32.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $522.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Oak Street Health Inc. to make $539.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.80%.

Oak Street Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -87.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.47% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares, and 94.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.13%. Oak Street Health Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.46% of the shares, which is about 61.38 million shares worth $1.65 billion.

Newlight Partners LP, with 16.80% or 40.51 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $121.44 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 6.21 million shares worth around $117.21 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.