Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.68, and it changed around -$0.47 or -14.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.99M. NIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.81, offering almost -937.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -11.94% since then. We note from Niu Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.65K.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.36% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is -41.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Niu Technologies share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.02 percent over the past six months and at a -58.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Niu Technologies to make $114.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.00%. Niu Technologies earnings are expected to increase by 32.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.84% per year for the next five years.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Niu Technologies shares, and 40.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.77%. Niu Technologies stock is held by 128 institutions, with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 5.48 million shares worth $14.69 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 7.93% or 5.44 million shares worth $14.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $6.17 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.67 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.