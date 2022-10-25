Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 13.26 million shares of the Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $282.45, and it changed around -$7.12 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.32B. NFLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $700.99, offering almost -148.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $162.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.39% since then. We note from Netflix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.95 million.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 290.75 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.12% year-to-date, but still up 15.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 24.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Netflix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.56 percent over the past six months and at a -9.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Netflix Inc. to make $8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.48 billion and $7.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 90.50%. Netflix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.26% per year for the next five years.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 18 and January 23.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Netflix Inc. shares, and 80.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.67%. Netflix Inc. stock is held by 2,511 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.70% of the shares, which is about 34.24 million shares worth $12.83 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.28% or 27.95 million shares worth $10.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 12.81 million shares worth $4.8 billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 10.94 million shares worth around $1.91 billion, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.