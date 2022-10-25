Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.60, and it changed around $0.36 or 3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. NEOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.80, offering almost -312.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.57% since then. We note from Neogen Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.94 million.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Instantly NEOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.70 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.25% year-to-date, but still down -4.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is -24.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Neogen Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.42 percent over the past six months and at a -65.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -180.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -180.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Neogen Corporation to make $235.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.90%. Neogen Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -21.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Neogen Corporation shares, and 56.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.45%. Neogen Corporation stock is held by 430 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 11.85 million shares worth $138.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.63% or 10.39 million shares worth $121.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.3 million shares worth $73.85 million, making up 5.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 4.65 million shares worth around $54.51 million, which represents about 4.31% of the total shares outstanding.