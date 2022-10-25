Let’s Discuss The Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.21, and it changed around $0.47 or 2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. SG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.20, offering almost -208.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from Sweetgreen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.00 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.09% year-to-date, but still down -4.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 8.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SG is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Sweetgreen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.93 percent over the past six months and at a 71.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Sweetgreen Inc. to make $132.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.90%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.86% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares, and 80.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.81%. Sweetgreen Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.84% of the shares, which is about 14.35 million shares worth $261.33 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.97% or 13.51 million shares worth $245.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.97 million shares worth $199.69 million, making up 11.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 6.89 million shares worth around $125.43 million, which represents about 7.12% of the total shares outstanding.