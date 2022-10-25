Home  »  Business   »  Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Stock: Can It Go ...

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.91 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.31, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. KD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -458.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.82% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.67 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.56% year-to-date, but still up 7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is -0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings Inc. to make $4.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.16% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.86%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is held by 816 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 17.41 million shares worth $228.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.73% or 15.12 million shares worth $198.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.26 million shares worth $69.06 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.15 million shares worth around $50.37 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]