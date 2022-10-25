Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.91 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.31, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. KD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -458.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.82% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.67 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.56% year-to-date, but still up 7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is -0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings Inc. to make $4.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.16% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.86%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is held by 816 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 17.41 million shares worth $228.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.73% or 15.12 million shares worth $198.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.26 million shares worth $69.06 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.15 million shares worth around $50.37 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.