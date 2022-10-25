It’s Easy To Bet On E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. ETWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.32, offering almost -161.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.93% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ETWO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.75 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.80% year-to-date, but still down -6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -16.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETWO is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $10.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.16 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 154.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 147.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc. to make $173.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -240.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.01% per year for the next five years.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 10 and January 16.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.45% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, and 100.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.10%. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.50% of the shares, which is about 49.83 million shares worth $439.01 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP, with 12.81% or 38.69 million shares worth $340.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.34 million shares worth $73.48 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.17 million shares worth around $63.15 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.