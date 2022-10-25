Is Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PTPI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.09 or 24.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.02M. PTPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.20, offering almost -1006.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.28% since then. We note from Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 776.90K.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6090 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.56% year-to-date, but still down -8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is -18.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.95% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.36%. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $78420.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.58% or 0.12 million shares worth $56591.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $56591.0, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 49607.0 shares worth around $23563.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.