Is LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.24 or -17.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.06M. LIAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.37, offering almost -1335.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -19.3% since then. We note from LianBio’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.86K.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.49% year-to-date, but still down -30.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is -44.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

LianBio share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.10 percent over the past six months and at a 71.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.30% in the next quarter.

LianBio earnings are expected to increase by -40.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.20% per year for the next five years.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of LianBio shares, and 81.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.32%. LianBio stock is held by 48 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 52.20% of the shares, which is about 56.56 million shares worth $64.48 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 4.96% or 5.38 million shares worth $6.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.