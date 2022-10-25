How To Invest In Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock. Performance & Trends

Home  »  Business   »  How To Invest In Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock....

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.66M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -774.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.02% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2000 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.95% year-to-date, but still down -9.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 35.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 200.50%, up from the previous year.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.22% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 45.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.59%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 26.6 million shares worth $139.91 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.43% or 6.48 million shares worth $34.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $30.51 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $11.92 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.

