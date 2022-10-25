Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.06 or -18.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.91M. HOTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -548.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -14.81% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.54K.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3589 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.55% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is -10.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.70% in the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.49%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $0.53 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.41% or 0.13 million shares worth $92305.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.