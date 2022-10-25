Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.17, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $845.93M. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.19, offering almost -120.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.77% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.51 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.34% year-to-date, but still down -3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -22.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.13 day(s).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.49 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Hims & Hers Health Inc. to make $134.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.60%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.91% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, and 55.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.27%. Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.65% of the shares, which is about 11.22 million shares worth $46.81 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc, with 5.23% or 10.4 million shares worth $43.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $14.56 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $12.44 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.