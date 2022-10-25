Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around -$0.21 or -5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.17M. HRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.79, offering almost -246.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.65% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HRTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.15 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.58% year-to-date, but still down -6.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -7.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRTX is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -713.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Heron Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.03 percent over the past six months and at a 20.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc. to make $29.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.23 million and $20.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.50% per year for the next five years.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 111.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.42%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 16.33 million shares worth $60.25 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 9.96% or 11.83 million shares worth $43.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.53 million shares worth $24.1 million, making up 5.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $14.98 million, which represents about 3.42% of the total shares outstanding.