Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Shares Might Go Down -62.77% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.27, and it changed around -$0.57 or -2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. HASI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.74, offering almost -195.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.98% since then. We note from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 814.73K.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Instantly HASI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.96 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.08% year-to-date, but still down -6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is -29.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.94 day(s).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.89 percent over the past six months and at a 10.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. to make $32.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 6.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, and 95.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock is held by 526 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 7.83 million shares worth $371.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.22% or 6.28 million shares worth $297.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $117.23 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $101.77 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.