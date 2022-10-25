H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.37, and it changed around $2.55 or 9.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.19B. HTHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.13, offering almost -73.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.02% since then. We note from H World Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.88 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.42% year-to-date, but still down -19.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -22.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

H World Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.99 percent over the past six months and at a 126.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -59.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $534.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect H World Group Limited to make $601.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.50%. H World Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 80.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.28% per year for the next five years.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of H World Group Limited shares, and 48.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.21%. H World Group Limited stock is held by 356 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.80% of the shares, which is about 31.54 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.56% or 17.88 million shares worth $589.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 27.71 million shares worth $837.82 million, making up 8.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $92.11 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.