Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.07, and it changed around -$0.49 or -3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost -25.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.27% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.90% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 13.53 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.79%. We can see from the shorts that 13.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.93 percent over the past six months and at a 11.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.57% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, and 89.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.36%. Gossamer Bio Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.62% of the shares, which is about 7.42 million shares worth $64.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.33% or 5.65 million shares worth $49.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $22.41 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $17.27 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.