Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.01, and it changed around -$1.44 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.73B. TWLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $368.73, offering almost -398.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.09% since then. We note from Twilio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.49 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.90% year-to-date, but still up 8.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is 8.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Twilio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.21 percent over the past six months and at a -152.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $919.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Twilio Inc. to make $978.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $668.93 million and $680.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.10%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Twilio Inc. shares, and 85.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.34%. Twilio Inc. stock is held by 1,181 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.64% of the shares, which is about 13.12 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 6.17% or 10.6 million shares worth $1.75 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.96 million shares worth $817.86 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $298.39 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.