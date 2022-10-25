Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was -0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$0.23 or -8.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.73M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.75, offering almost -1010.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.4% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.24 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.64% year-to-date, but still down -26.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -44.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.40%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.45% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.82%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.54% or 0.12 million shares worth $56660.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $60201.0, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.