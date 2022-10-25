Future Outlook And LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.21 or -13.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.92M. LX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.48, offering almost -369.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.7% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.94K.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.25% year-to-date, but still down -14.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is -24.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.10%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to make $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 284.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.30%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 288.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.17% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, and 27.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.54%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Man Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 4.76 million shares worth $12.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.01% or 4.13 million shares worth $10.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $3.99 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $3.67 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.