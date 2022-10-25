Future Outlook And AGNC Investment Corp. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 14.99 million shares of the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.62, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03B. AGNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.64, offering almost -118.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.41% since then. We note from AGNC Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.45 million.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.30 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.34% year-to-date, but still down -4.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is -26.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.70 percent over the past six months and at a -5.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $327.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AGNC Investment Corp. to make $319.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $279 million and $247 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.30%. AGNC Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 286.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.81% per year for the next five years.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 18.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares, and 48.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.60%. AGNC Investment Corp. stock is held by 646 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.09% of the shares, which is about 47.59 million shares worth $623.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.56% or 39.55 million shares worth $518.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 14.95 million shares worth $195.9 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $172.24 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.