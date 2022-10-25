Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 11.41 million shares of the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.71, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.44B. F at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.87, offering almost -103.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.52% since then. We note from Ford Motor Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.96 million.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.66 on Monday, 10/24/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.91% year-to-date, but still up 5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 1.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 134.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Ford Motor Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.84 percent over the past six months and at a 24.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 146.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Ford Motor Company to make $41.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.10%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 25.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.33% per year for the next five years.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 48.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.65%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1,992 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.30% of the shares, which is about 327.86 million shares worth $4.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.79% or 268.11 million shares worth $3.4 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 116.24 million shares worth $1.48 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 87.4 million shares worth around $1.11 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.