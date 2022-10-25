Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.41, and it changed around $0.44 or 4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $487.51M. DX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.05, offering almost -58.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.29% since then. We note from Dynex Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) trade information

Instantly DX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.93 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.35% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) is -19.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) estimates and forecasts

Dynex Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.82 percent over the past six months and at a -40.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Dynex Capital Inc. to make $17.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.1 million and $15.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%. Dynex Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -59.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.88% per year for the next five years.

DX Dividends

Dynex Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 14.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares, and 34.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.85%. Dynex Capital Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $51.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.85% or 1.79 million shares worth $29.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $15.97 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $13.29 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.