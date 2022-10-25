Could Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE: SLB) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 4.97 million shares of the Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.37, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.85B. SLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.51, offering almost -0.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.2% since then. We note from Schlumberger Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.60 million.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.51 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.12% year-to-date, but still up 21.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 49.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLB is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $61.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Schlumberger Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.79 percent over the past six months and at a 65.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.92 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Schlumberger Limited to make $7.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.28 billion and $5.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.10%. Schlumberger Limited earnings are expected to increase by 117.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 44.40% per year for the next five years.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Schlumberger Limited shares, and 80.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.07%. Schlumberger Limited stock is held by 1,697 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 121.36 million shares worth $5.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.76% or 109.62 million shares worth $4.53 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 40.5 million shares worth $1.67 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 39.54 million shares worth around $1.41 billion, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.