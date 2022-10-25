Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPUH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 10.57 million shares of the Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.00, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. CPUH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost 0.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.3% since then. We note from Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 332.50K.
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) trade information
Instantly CPUH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) is 1.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).
CPUH Dividends
Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.
Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. shares, and 84.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.65%. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 122 institutions, with HGC Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 8.33 million shares worth $83.34 million.
Public Investment Fund, with 8.70% or 7.5 million shares worth $75.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $9.28 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $4.65 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.