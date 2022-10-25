CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 4.03 million shares of the CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.23, and it changed around $2.54 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.33B. KMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $155.98, offering almost -167.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.51% since then. We note from CarMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Instantly KMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.97 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.29% year-to-date, but still down -6.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is -26.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.7 day(s).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

CarMax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.62 percent over the past six months and at a -37.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect CarMax Inc. to make $8.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%. CarMax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.30% per year for the next five years.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 20 and December 26.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of CarMax Inc. shares, and 104.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.25%. CarMax Inc. stock is held by 956 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.11% of the shares, which is about 17.69 million shares worth $1.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.54% or 10.41 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 6.71 million shares worth $575.76 million, making up 4.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $569.44 million, which represents about 4.17% of the total shares outstanding.