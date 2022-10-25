Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.42M. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -220.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.81% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33090.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.46K.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Monday, 10/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is 1.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -918.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -517.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.31 percent over the past six months and at a 45.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150k and $148k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.10%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 1.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.40%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.38 million.

Fifth Third Bancorp, with 0.11% or 30000.0 shares worth $37200.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.